Red Raider Baseball heads to Big 12 Championship looking to win it all

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 8th ranked Red Raiders left Lubbock Tuesday afternoon, busing to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Championship. Winning the Conference Regular Season Championship for the third time in four years, Texas Tech is the number one seed. They open the double-elimination tournament facing eighth-seeded Kansas State at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Head Coach Tim Tadlock says his team is looking to bring home the Championship.
“This is win or go home. It’s a double elimination tournament. We’re driving up there and we’re going to be there. Obviously we are going to try and win the tournament. They’re going to make a champion in the Tournament. We’d like to do that.”
As far as playing in an early afternoon game Wednesday against the Wildcats, Coach Tadlock says you have to play when they tell you.
“We’d rather it’d be a little bit later. Now that you know, we’d rather be playing at 5:30pm. Maybe more so because you get to get on the infield before the game. The second game of each session, you don’t get to get on the infield. You work this hard to get to this point of the year, we’d love to be able to prepare the way we do the whole year. Being the number 1 seed, you’d like to play later in the day At the same time, we have a bunch of guys who like to play and they’ll bring their coffee and play early.”
