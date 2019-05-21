12 school-age kids rescued after Wonderland roller coaster gets stuck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 12 school age children are safely on the ground after Amarillo fire crews rescued them from a stuck roller coaster at Wonderland Park.
Around 11:00 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to Wonderland Park for a technical rescue.
When firefighters arrived, one full train of cars was found to be stuck near the top of a roller coaster.
A total of 12 students were seated in the train of cars.
Despite a mechanical malfunction in the ride, the safety mechanisms held the train in place so that firefighters and staff could retrieve the children from the ride.
Video from the scene shows Wonderland employees along with fire crews working to slowly work the stuck cars down the track.
The cars roll down partially before sticking on a different part of the track.
According to Amarillo Fire Department’s Captain Kyle Joy, there were no injuries in the incident.
Capt. Joy also said the crews and employees had the situation under control before Noon.
