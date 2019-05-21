Severe weather pummels much of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From strong winds and possibly tornadoes to heavy rain and hail, much of the South Plains experienced Mother Nature Monday evening.
The storm carried wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour in parts of the region, and hail the size of baseballs. There were multiple reports of power lines down and at one point roughly 4,000 customers were without electricity across the three power companies (LP&L, South Plains Electric and Xcel Energy) that operate in the region.
Late Monday evening the NWS Lubbock office extended part of their tornado watch until 4 a.m. Tuesday, though that did expire.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 202 UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 197. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN WESTERN TEXAS BORDEN CRANE DAWSON ECTOR GLASSCOCK HOWARD MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL REAGAN SCURRY UPTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIG LAKE, BIG SPRING, COLORADO CITY, CRANE, GAIL, GARDEN CITY, LAMESA, MCCAMEY, MIDLAND, ODESSA, RANKIN, SNYDER, AND STANTON.
The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Texas and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Kent, King, Motley, and Stonewall. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe and Hall until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
Training of thunderstorms producing heavy rain this evening and overnight will have the potential to produce flooding of roadways and low lying areas.
