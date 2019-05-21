Sleeping baby found alone near Phoenix grocery store; police accuse woman of abandoning him

Phoenix police looking for woman seen on surveillance video abandoning baby
May 21, 2019 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 5:58 AM

PHOENIX (KNXV/CNN) - A baby boy is safely in the care of the state of Arizona after police say a woman abandoned him at a grocery store.

Police in Phoenix are looking for a woman between the ages of 20 and 40 who was caught on surveillance video abandoning the small child Saturday.

“The woman was seen pushing a stroller into the store. She spent about an hour and 45 minutes in the bathroom before leaving the store,” police Sgt. Vince Lewis said.

The Phoenix Police Family Investigations Bureau is asking for help with locating the woman in this video. CHILD NEGLECT – ABANDONMENT Date/Time: Saturday, May 18, 2019; 8:00 a.m. Location: 1900 West Indian School Road Suspect: Unknown female, 20 to 40 years of age Details: On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at around 8:00 a.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to a check welfare call near 1900 West Indian School Road. A small child was found alone sleeping in a stroller with no one else around. The child was transported as a precaution to the hospital and was found to be uninjured. He has since been turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety. At the time he was found, he was wearing a black “The Beatles” t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and one gray sock. Investigators determined through surveillance video that the child was with a woman earlier that day who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 40. She has not since been identified, nor located. Anyone with information about the child or the woman is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.

Police say a call came into them a short time after the woman can be seen on video leaving the store.

“The information came from a caller who was walking to work, happened upon a stroller, and they saw a little boy’s leg moving,” Lewis said.

A closer look would reveal a sleeping baby, dressed in a black Beatles T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a single sock. The woman with him earlier was nowhere to be found.

"No injuries, nothing else to really suggest anything else was wrong - it was just concerning that the child was left alone,” Lewis said.

Police have turned to the public in hopes of identifying the woman or finding out more information about her or the child.

“Hopefully, they maybe recognize either the clothing of the child or maybe the surveillance video. Something might jog memory. Somebody out there has an answer to the questions that we all have,” Lewis said.

Police say the little boy is now with the state Department of Child Safety.

