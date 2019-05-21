South Plains Electric Cooperative announces plans for community-scale solar power

Another advantage of this new system in development is the solar arrays for each of the buyers will be sited on the cooperatives’ distribution systems, thereby avoiding Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) demand charges and generation capacity charges from their generation and transmission providers. Considering these demand-charge savings in addition to the low price of the solar energy produced on this scale, RMI believes the portfolio of solar systems will provide more total value to the buyers than a utility-scale solar installation would.