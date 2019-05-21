Two indicted for murder, two for aggravated robbery in connection with Lubbock Square murder

Four indicted in connection to Bates murder in April
By Michael Cantu and Ryan Crowe | April 25, 2019 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 5:34 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Daytron Hood, 22, has been indicted for the murder of 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates on April 10, along with others connected to the case.

Lisa Morales, 24 and Quawnard Williams, 22, were indicted on charges of aggravated robbery. Christopher Thomas, 23, was caught later on, but was also indicted for murder.

All four remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The fourth person, 23-year-old Christopher Thomas, was arrested in connection with the murder of Tyshaun Bates in late April.

Thomas was arrested without incident in the 2100 block of East 4th just after 2 p.m. Friday.

Thomas had an outstanding warrant for Bates’ murder.

LPD says the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Unit, Texas Anti-Gang investigators, U.S. Marshals, DPS Criminal Investigations Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all assisted with the arrest.

Christopher Thomas, 23 (Lubbock County Detention Center photo)
On April 20, the Lubbock Police Department arrested 22-year-old Daytron Deon Hood, charged in the murder of Bates.

Hood is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with murder, held on a $250,000 bond. He was arrested in the Hall County town of Memphis following a traffic stop.

22-year-old Daytron Hood (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
A warrant from LPD stated Hood was one of the people suspected of going into Bates’ apartment in the Lubbock Square Apartment Complex, in the 4600 block of 50th Street, fighting him and soon after shooting him.

After police were called, they found Bates in his apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Lubbock hospital where he later died.

Hood’s arrest came after LPD announced it increased the reward for information on the suspects.

The second suspect, 24-year-old Lisa Marie Morales, was taken into custody on April 23, charged with aggravated robbery, held on $150,000 bond.

Lisa Marie Morales, 24 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
A third person was also charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the case. Quawnard Williams, 22, was already in the Lubbock County Detention Center for a separate aggravated robbery arrest following an incident outside the South Plains Mall Foot Locker store.

Quawnard Williams (Lubbock County Detention Center)
3 arrests in connection to April 10 murder

