Windy and cooler Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tuesday will be much calmer with regard to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
A departing low pressure system will produce strong winds across West Texas as we head into the afternoon hours.
Skies will become mostly sunny with cooler daytime highs in the middle to upper 70’s.
West winds increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible this afternoon.
This may produce areas of blowing dust across the South Plains this afternoon.
After a day or two of dry weather, storm chances return later this week with daily storms possible Thursday through Sunday.
Some of the storms may become severe later this week and throughout the weekend.
