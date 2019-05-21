Woman accused of killing man on bicycle indicted for manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laura Reynolds, the woman police say hit an 18-year-old riding his bicycle, was indicted for manslaughter by a Lubbock Grand Jury Tuesday.
The accident happened early in the morning of June 28 of last year along 11th Street and Slide Road. The bicyclist was identified as Davion Boswell. Police at the time said Boswell was riding his bike south along Slide Road when he was hit.
According to the police report, Reynolds told officers she was driving home from a local bar when Boswell “came out of nowhere.” Reynolds says she pulled over and called police after the collision. She told the officer she had one drink before getting behind the wheel.
Manslaughter is a second-degree felony and could result in up to a 20-year prison sentence if Reynolds is convicted.
