Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Texas Tech baseball team is in Oklahoma City today for the first game of the Big 12 Championship.
- This baseball tournament is a double-elimination tournament and the Red Raiders will play at 12:30 p.m. against Kansas State.
- Tech comes into this game a one-seed, while Kansas State holds the eighth-seed spot.
- Game updates will be on the KCBD website and app later today. Meanwhile, more game background can be found here: Red Raider Baseball heads to Big 12 Championship looking to win it all
Three men have been arrested and brought to the Lubbock County Detention Facility, charged with the death of 21-year-old Braxton Mathis, who was found dead in a ditch on Friday.
- A preliminary report shows he died of a gunshot wound.
- So far the Texas Rangers have arrested 24-year-old Mario Baquero, 17-year-old Blayke Sistrunk and 20-year-old Bryce Gonzalez.
- More information on Mathis’ death can be found here: 3 arrested after body found in ditch near Lockney
A Lubbock woman has been arrested and charged with a second degree felony for failure to stop and render aid after a fatal hit-and-run on May 14 on Avenue Q, near Hood Park.
- The hit-and-run incident claimed the like of 52-year-old Gloria Valdez and her dog.
- Police report Martinez was already in jail for an unrelated and was served a warrant for failure to render aid on Tuesday.
- Read more information here: Arrest made in Ave Q fatal hit and run
