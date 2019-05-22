Grand jury finds Amarillo officer-involved shooting was justified

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 47th District Attorney Randall Sims said today a Potter County grand jury found an Amarillo officer-involved shooting justified.
The incident happened in April when officials say a man exchanged fire with police before setting a camper on fire at an RV park at 900 South Lakeside.
Sims said the grand jury found the officer acted appropriately when he fired his weapon.
The man died in the incident, however Sims said he did not die from a gunshot wound, but rather from the fire.
“The only shot that hit the person was only a pass through that did not even enter the abdomen, so it was not the officer who killed him," said Sims. "In fact, he took his own life by burning himself up in the camper. So, that’s the cause of death.”
The deceased was identified as Aaron Blackmon.
Sims said he is from out of state and was on drugs at the time of the incident.
“He had 4700 nanograms of meth in his system," said Sims. "An overdose is considered at 1800 to 2000. So he had a lot of methamphetamine on board.”
