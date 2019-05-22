Lubbock experts advise: How to prepare your car for Memorial Day weekend travel

He suggests: “Have your coolant checked. Make sure you have plenty in it. Make sure you have good boil-over protection in the hot summer weather. Check all of your components. You need washer fluid. Belts need to be good shape. Another thing to keep in mind when driving is wiper blades. There are two times a year when it’s really raining around here, the end of school and beginning of school- without fail. You gotta have good wiper blades be a safe driver.”