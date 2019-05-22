Man arrested after 4 hour standoff in Slaton

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - According to officials with the Slaton Police Department, 39-year-old Antonio Garcia has been arrested on multiple charges after a four-hour standoff that happened in the 600 block of S. 8th Street early Wednesday morning.
Slaton Police Chief Trevor Barns says around 5 a.m. Garcia violated an emergency protective order by going to the home on S. 8th Street. A resident in the home called 911 and Garcia ran out of the back door and barricaded himself inside a shed.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT arrived to assist the Slaton Police Department.
Around 9 a.m., police were able to get Garcia out of the shed, but he assaulted two officers in the process. The officers are reported to have very minor injuries.
Garcia was taken to a local hospital for clearance before he was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is being charged with two counts of assault of a public servant, violation of a protective order, burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest.
