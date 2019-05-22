More wind Wednesday followed by more storms, some severe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No real relief from the wind today, but relief from storms - and severe weather - continues through the evening. It's late Spring on the Plains and thunderstorms are common most years. This is one of those years. Storms, some severe, are expected to return overnight with a chance of occasional storms for a while. More follows in this story.
A sunny though somewhat brown-tinted sky will continue today. Highs in the mid- and upper 80s will be common. Winds will increase with the strongest winds expected mid-afternoon through early evening, with sustained speeds in the 20 to 30 mph range and gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Storms are expected to return to the area tonight, beginning near or after midnight. These storms will be isolated, but capable of hail one to two inches in diameter and isolated wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph.
A greater risk of severe weather will accompany storms Thursday, especially late in the day and overnight. The current Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Outlook paints a chance of storms from midnight tonight into Saturday morning, with a low (slight) severe weather risk for the central and eastern KCBD viewing area. The threat will be greatest over our northeastern viewing area counties.
Storms are likely near your location at some point between midnight tonight and sunrise Saturday. Some of the storms, but not all, will be severe.
This holiday weekend there will be at least a slight chance of storms each day through Memorial Day. Rain between now and then as well as rain and cloud cover on Memorial Day will keep high temperatures in the 80s for much if not all the viewing area Monday.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 50°, eight degrees below the average for the date. The high was 80°, five degrees below the average for the date. The May 21 record low is 39° (1967) and the record high 101° (1966 and 1989). For today, May 22, Lubbock’s average low is 58° and the high 85°. The record low is 40° (1931) and the record high 105° (1996).
Rainfall at the Lubbock airport for May so far is 0.73", which is 0.65" below the average month-to-date (MTD). The total for the year to date is 3.65", which is 1.64" below the average (5.29").
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area for the past five days, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
3.92 ASPERMONT 3NE
3.73 ROTAN 5W
3.70 SNYDER 3SSW
3.32 SNYDER 3E
3.30 KNOX CITY 3NW
1.89 TAHOKA 3NNE
1.84 MEMPHIS 1NE
1.40 GAIL 2ESE
1.35 TURKEY 2WSW
1.29 GUTHRIE 10WSW
1.24 FLOYDADA 2NNE
1.19 LESLEY
1.11 LAKE ALAN HENRY 1NW
1.07 SPUR 1W
0.99 SLATON 2NE
0.80 HACKBERRY 2 SSE
0.73 FLUVANNA 3WNW
0.71 WHITE RIVER LAKE 6NW
0.66 JAYTON 1SSE
0.49 GRAHAM 5SSW
0.48 PADUCAH 10SW
0.46 RALLS 1SE
0.35 ROARING SPRINGS 3N
0.33 CAPROCK CANYONS STATE PARK
0.33 WELCH
0.30 NEW HOME
0.29 POST 1NE
0.28 LAMESA 2SE
0.27 CHILDRESS 2NNE
0.27 ESTELLINE 3SSE
0.11 O'DONNELL 1N
0.07 SILVERTON 7ESE
0.06 VIGO PARK
0.05 NORTHFIELD 1S
0.04 SOUTH PLAINS 3ENE
0.03 DIMMITT 2NE
0.02 EARTH 9WSW
0.02 HAPPY 1E
0.01 AMHERST 1NE
0.01 PLAINS 3N
0.01 SEMINOLE 2NNE
0.01 TULIA 2ENE
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:46 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:42 AM CDT.
