Officials investigate deadly crash near Olton

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say one person has died and another was injured in a crash 2.5 miles east of Olton on U.S. Highway 70. The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
DPS officials say a pickup crashed into a semi and went over a barbed wire fence. The passenger of the pickup and the driver were taken to the hospital.
Olton EMS, the Olton Volunteer Fire Department, a Hale County Sheriff’s deputy and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
The names of those involved have not been released at this time. There is no word if anyone in the semi was injured.
The Olton Enterprise was the first to report this crash:
