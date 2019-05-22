Pay It Forward: Donating to 2 Crestview Elementary School custodians

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipients are Eric Aguilar and Irma Guajardo, custodians in Frenship ISD’s Crestview Elementary School at 6020 81st St.
The two were nominated by a Crestview student’s mother, who said both Aguilar and Guajardo work multiple jobs to help with their families. The two are also notable because they know every child, teacher and parent by name.
Because of the difference they’ve made toward the students, WesTex Federal Credit Union and KCBD NewsChannel 11 gave a monetary donation and a gift basketball to Aguilar and Guajardo; surprising them with their gifts at the school.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.