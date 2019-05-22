Police to close 3 roadways Thursday for accident investigations

Information courtesy of the Lubbock Police Department
(LUBBOCK, TX) – On Thursday, May 23rd, the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit will temporarily shut down several streets to continue their investigations into multiple crashes.
With the help of Texas Department of Transportation, investigators will stagger the closures beginning at 9 a.m.
- 9 a.m. – The intersection of 19th Street and Slide will be shut down. One lane in each direction will remain open. Traffic signals in all directions will be flashing red and officers will be assisting in directing traffic. This closure is expected to last approximately two hours.
- 11 a.m. – Northbound and Southbound lanes of Avenue Q will be temporarily shut down at 27th Street. Southbound lanes will be reopened once they’ve been mapped; however, northbound will remain shut down until investigators are done mapping the entire area. All westbound lanes of 27th Street between Avenue Q and Avenue P will be shut down. This closure is expected to last approximately two hours.
- 1 p.m. – All eastbound traffic on Marsha Sharp Freeway will be forced to exit at the University Avenue exit. Eastbound traffic will be allowed back on Marsha Sharp at the on ramp before Avenue Q. This closure is expected to last approximately one hour.
These times are tentative and the closures may be finished ahead of schedule. LPD is encouraging the public to avoid these areas if possible during the closures.
