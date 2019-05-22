Severe storms returning to the region Thursday

However, changes begin overnight and tomorrow clouds and showers and eventually storms will return to the region. Early Thursday into Mid-day scattered showers will develop and continue into early afternoon. Then stronger storms will possibly develop along a weak dryline that will try to push into the western areas. Storms are expected to increase in coverage in the evening hours and the best chance for scattered storms, some severe will be in the late evening and overnight hours as an upper level impulse moves over the South Plains.