Severe storms returning to the region Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another sunny, windy, hot day on the South Plains as afternoon temps edged into the upper 80s and low 90s.
However, changes begin overnight and tomorrow clouds and showers and eventually storms will return to the region. Early Thursday into Mid-day scattered showers will develop and continue into early afternoon. Then stronger storms will possibly develop along a weak dryline that will try to push into the western areas. Storms are expected to increase in coverage in the evening hours and the best chance for scattered storms, some severe will be in the late evening and overnight hours as an upper level impulse moves over the South Plains.
Primary concerns for severe storms will be large hail, high winds and heavy rainfall. There is a low probability of tornadoes in the evening and overnight, but stay up to date on the latest information online, on-air and with our First Alert weather app.
Showers and storms will linger through the day on Friday and additional storms may develop late Friday and again on Saturday.
As for the afternoon temperatures, I have cooler those to the low 80s for Lubbock tomorrow and near 80, possibly upper 70s on Friday. Clouds and rain will keep the temperatures below normal through Saturday.
It does appear that storm chances may decrease some by Sunday and hopefully but Monday for Memorial Day activities.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.