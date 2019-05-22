SPEC, CoBank donates $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest received a $10,000 donation from South Plains Electric Cooperative and CoBank.
“South Plains Electric Cooperative was happy to partner with CoBank, and together, help make a difference in our members’ lives,” said General Manager Dale Ancell. “Our goal is to improve our members’ quality of life, and that reaches beyond providing them electricity. We will do all we can to help our members.”
Dina Jeffries, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest, said, “Each year, nearly 200,000 people in rural communities have been reached through the programs and services we provide. When a medical crisis happens, families from the rural areas are always so grateful to have a place to stay that leaves the light on and feels like a home away from home.”
South Plains Electric Cooperative’s donation was matched by CoBank through its Sharing Success program. Sharing Success was established in 2012 to celebrate the International Year of the Cooperative. Since the program’s inception, CoBank and its customers have together provided more than $36 million in support to charitable organizations across the nation.
“Sharing Success has had a broader and deeper impact than we ever imagined,” said Tom Halverson, CoBank’s president and chief executive officer. “We are delighted with the growing participation in the program, and are deeply grateful to customers like South Plains Electric Cooperative for their assistance in identifying worthy charitable causes deserving of our support. We look forward to continuing to partner on important initiatives like this one and to sharing our success in the best cooperative tradition.”
