Texas Senate passes bill to give more teachers access to guns in classrooms

Hefner’s bill is the latest piece of legislation related to the marshal program the Texas Senate has advanced this session. Last month, it approved another measure by Republican state Sen. Brian Birdwell of Granbury that would allow local school boards to let their marshals carry concealed guns on campuses instead of being required to keep them locked up. The chamber also approved a bill by state Sen. Bryan Hughes , R-Mineola, that would give school marshals immunity from lawsuits for any “reasonable action” taken to maintain safety. Both Birdwell’s and Hughes’ measures failed to gain traction in the Texas House, however.