WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police seeking suspects in Cabela’s crossbow theft, hit & run

It's time for a Wanted Wednesday!!! Do you recognize either of these suspects? First up, we have a hit and run. A man is leaving the parking lot of a gas station and backs into another car. He then flees the scene! Second, we have a pretty bold man stealing a crossbow from Cabelas. If you recognize either of these suspects then we're asking you to let us know! Call Crime Line at 741-1000. Remember, you can always remain anonymous! #WantedWednesday