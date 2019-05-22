WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police seeking suspects in Cabela’s crossbow theft, hit & run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for public help identifying suspects in a hit and run, and a man seen stealing a crossbow from Cabela's.

The hit and run happened on April 20 around 11:50 p.m., as a man in a white Lincoln LS left 7-Eleven on Quaker Avenue. Police say he backed into a Dodge Avenger as he was leaving the parking lot and left the scene.

The second suspect was caught on camera stealing a crossbow from Cabela’s around 7 p.m. on May 13.

If you have information about either of these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

