Wife of fallen deputy remembers husband at Lubbock memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bag pipes, a riderless horse, a 21-gun salute and a roll call of heroes were just some of the things that made Tuesday’s Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial an emotional morning.
Stacy Harvey knows the devastation of losing a first responder. Her husband, Robert Harvey, was not just the Deputy Sheriff to Lubbock County, he was also a father of two, who were ten and five years old when he passed away.
“[I remember] how kind and caring and giving he was. He was a little league baseball coach. If he wasn’t doing that, he was out doing baseball, "she recalled after the ceremony.
He was a Corporal with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office, but to Stacy, he was family. For her, these events remind her of who her husband was.
“They’re not easy. I’m 10 years out and it still hurts today. It does get better. You kind of just have to move forward. But, this right here just shows that there’s still community support and people still have our backs."
Leaders from across Lubbock’s public safety agencies were on hand for the ceremony. Judge Curtis Parrish reminded the crowd of who these fallen first responders were..
“The love and the gratitude of a grateful community and a grateful nation surround their grieving families. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," said Judge Parrish.
And, now, she carries around her memory of her husband and his legacy wherever she goes.
“To me, it makes your prideful. It just lets you know that they did not die in vain. They died for a cause for a purpose and doing what they love doing.”
Stacy is part of a community called Concerns of Police Survivors and she says this is where she likes to find community-giving support and getting support.
“We help rebuild shattered lives. We help rebuild the families when things like this happens.”
