Damaging hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes possible Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When I, or anyone on the First Alert Forecast team, talk about the possibility of severe thunderstorms the intent never is to scare. Rather, I (we) want you to be aware of significant weather expected to occur in our area - your area. Today is one of those times.
The risk of severe storms will gradually increase today, with late afternoon and evening the most likely time. A few showers and thundershowers, however, are possible this morning.
A few isolated storms, some severe, will be possible mid- to late afternoon and evening. Large hail will be the main threat, but damaging wind and isolated tornadoes also will be possible. Outside of storms today and tonight will be mostly cloudy, humid, and windy. Gusts near 40 mph are expected, though much stronger gusts are likely near storms.
Locally heavy rain is likely with some storms, which may lead to flooded roads, intersections, bar ditches, and other low areas. Please be especially cautious on dirt and gravel roads so you don't end up in a flooded ditch, and at night when flooding and other severe weather threats are difficult to see.
You can view the current Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Severe Storm Outlooks in the video posted alongside this story. Also in the video: Each day’s rain chance and forecast high and low temperatures.
Thunderstorms are likely at times Friday through Saturday, with a slight risk of severe storms each day and night. Thunderstorm chances will decline Sunday and Monday, Memorial Day, but there will be at least a slight chance of a storm or two each day and night.
With the high moisture content of the atmosphere, plus the clouds and rain, temperatures will be mostly mild with low temperatures above average and high temperatures a bit below average.
Our entire area was extremely humid, especially by West Texas standards, this morning. The moisture blanketing the area overnight kept temperatures well-above the average low temperatures for the time of year. The reported low for Lubbock, recorded at the airport, was 71°. That was just one degree shy of the record max-min temperature (warmest low on record) for the date (May 23) of 72° in 2010. The average low for the date is 58°F.
5.5" - yes, five-and-a-half inch (rough diameter) - hail was reported in Wellington on May 20 (3:39 PM CDT). It is the third largest hail in Texas (state) history. The rank is preliminary until the storm report records are certified next year. Wellington is just outside the KCBD viewing area located in the southeastern TX Panhandle.
Watch for updates, keep an eye and an ear on the weather, and watch and listen for watches and warnings which may be issued. Again, our Weather App and NOAA Weather Radio are some of the best tools to do just that.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 59°, one degree above the average for the date. The high was 92°, seven degrees above the average for the date. The May 22 record low is 40° (1931) and the record high 105° (1996). For today, May 23, Lubbock’s average low is 58° and the high 86°. The record low is 45° (1917) and the record high 105° (2000).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:47 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:41 AM CDT.
