Gas prices dropping as 3 million Texans hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.56 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 20 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.76 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.
In Lubbock, the lowest gas price is $2.34 per gallon at Murphy USA on South Loop 289 and Quaker, according to Gas Buddy.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84, which is two cents less than this day last week and 12 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
AAA is forecasting that three million Texans, the highest number on record, will to drive to their Memorial Day weekend destination. That number exceeds last year’s figure by nearly 100,000 people.
Gas prices are getting cheaper for the majority of Texas motorists despite the fact that gasoline stocks remain lower compared to this time one year ago. Crude oil prices have remained relatively stable recently, which is one reason gas prices are cheaper than last year at this time.
Across the U.S., motorists can find gas for $2.75 or less at nearly half of all gas stations in the country.
Drivers beware: Worst times to hit the road
For the 37.6 million Americans traveling by automobile, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion on Thursday, May 24 and Friday, May 25 in the late afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.
Several major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip, while New Yorkers and Washington, D.C., could see three times the delay.
DFW Busiest Cooridors by Rank
- I-35 E (Southbound) at intersection with US-67
- I-635 LBJ Freeway (Westbound) at US-75
- I-35 W (Southbound) at US-287
- I-30 (Eastbound) at TX-360
- I-20 (Eastbound) at Patriot Parkway
