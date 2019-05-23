I Beat Pete: facing NCAA D2 National Champion LCU Lady Chaps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -This week on I Beat Pete, what an incredible honor as we faced the 2019 NCAA Division II National Champion LCU Lady Chaps.
Head Coach Steve Gomez and his team win their second National Championship in 4 years in thrilling fashion as they rallied to win in overtime.
The challenge was a Super Shot Rematch.
Back in 2016 when LCU won the title finishing 35-0, the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports Staff Beat them 8-7 in Super Shot.
Could we do it again in 2019?
When the South Plains College Texans won the Junior College National Championship in 2012 going 36-0, we were able to beat Marshall Henderson and the guys in Super Shot.
Check out the challenge and if you have an idea for a competition, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
