Legionnaires to host pancake breakfast for all veterans and their families

May 23, 2019 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 11:07 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As part of Lubbock’s Memorial Day celebrations, the George S. Berry American Legion Post 575 is hosting a free pancake and sausage breakfast for all area veterans and their families, Monday morning, May 27.

Hosted annually by the Legionnaires, breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the American Legion Bingo Hall, 6628 66th Street, Lubbock.

Post commander Joe Kelly stresses that, while Lubbock Legionnaires support veterans throughout the year, to honor our fellow vets on Memorial Day, the Post members get together to welcome them and their families to this yearly, informal breakfast.

