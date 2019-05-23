3 dogs killed in trailer fire near 28th & Ave. D

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No people were home but three dogs have died in a Wednesday night trailer fire in the 600 block of 28th Street off Avenue D.
The fire was called in just before 9 p.m. at a single-family trailer. The trailer is still burning. Fire officials say the blaze started in the bedroom in the north end of the structure and spread to the kitchen. There will be heavy smoke damage once the fire is out.
Lubbock Fire Rescue crews, along with police and EMS crews are on the scene.
KCBD is continuing to gather information and will have an update as details become available.
