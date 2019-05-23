LPD Crash Investigations to close roads on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, May 23rd, the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit will temporarily shut down several streets to continue their investigations into multiple crashes.
With the help of Texas Department of Transportation, investigators will stagger the closures beginning at 9 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road was shut down. This is to investigate the May 3 crash that seriously injured 21-year-old Aaron Weseman.
At 10:15 a.m., northbound and southbound lanes of Avenue Q will be shut down at 27th Street. Southbound lanes will be reopened once they’ve been mapped. However, northbound lanes will remain shut down until investigators are done mapping the entire area. All westbound lanes of 27th Street between Avenue Q and Avenue P will be shut down. This closure is expected to last about two hours. This investigation involves the May 14 crash that killed 52-year-old Gloria Valdez.
Around 1 p.m., all eastbound traffic on Marsha Sharp Freeway will be forced to exit at the University Ave. exit. Eastbound traffic will be allowed back on Marsha Sharp Freeway at the onramp before Avenue Q. This closure is expected to last about an hour. This investigation is for the May 9 crash that killed 15-year-old Juan Soto and seriously injured 28-year-old Tommy Cisneros.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are encouraging the public to avoid these areas if possible during the closures.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.