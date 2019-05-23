LPD Crash Investigations to close roads on Thursday

At 10:15 a.m., northbound and southbound lanes of Avenue Q will be shut down at 27th Street. Southbound lanes will be reopened once they’ve been mapped. However, northbound lanes will remain shut down until investigators are done mapping the entire area. All westbound lanes of 27th Street between Avenue Q and Avenue P will be shut down. This closure is expected to last about two hours. This investigation involves the May 14 crash that killed 52-year-old Gloria Valdez.