LP&L rates to drop June 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You may notice a welcome surprise when you open your electricity bill later this summer. LP&L has announced they are lowering their electric rate starting June 1.
The lower rate is thanks in part to a new 2-year contract the utility will enter for the power they buy from Xcel Energy. Matt Rose, a spokesman with LP&L, also credits the decreased price of natural gas, saying the overall cost savings have been passed on to their customers.
The decreased rates have two levels of savings depending on what type of customer you are. Those that combine their electric and natural gas service, known as Rate 1 customers, should see an overall 6.8 percent cut in their monthly bill, or nearly $9 in savings per 1,000 kilowatt hours used.
Homes and businesses that use just electricity, known as Rate 3 customers, will see an even larger decrease. According to LP&L those customers could see $30 in savings for 1,000 kilowatt hours.
For reference, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says the average home nationwide uses just under 900 kilowatt hours per month.
Below is the rate summary information from LP&L:
