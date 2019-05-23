2 Lubbock firefighters honored with Medal of Valor for actions fighting Tech Terrace explosion

“And when we came around and even with all of the light from the fire… what made it hard was the smoke and everything else… there was a pit in front that truck that was illegally dug out. We both went into it and he fell all of the way down and knocked himself out. I got twisted around and caught all of the weight I had with my shoulders - chicken-winged out - and when I landed, it busted them both out. Dillon’s quick reactions and quick thinking is what got me out and then Josh out,” Solis said.