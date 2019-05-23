Siblings battling congenital diseases fight crime as LPD officers for the day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time the Lubbock Police Department swore in an “Officer for the Day" Thursday when two siblings joined the force, taking their mind off their daily health battles.
Eight-year-old Sam Hill and his sister, 11-year-old Abby, were welcomed at LPD Headquarters Thursday morning for a ceremony to obtain their badges and plaques to document the occasion. They took an oath to fight not only crime in their city but also not give up hope on their fight with their health.
“Sam suffers from kidney disease,” Katrina Hill, Sam and Abby’s mom, said. “He has a rare kidney disease. It’s called Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome of the Finnish type. It comes from Finland. Over in Finland it’s one-in-200. Here in the U.S. it’s one-in-10,000. With Sam’s disease he has undergone 60 surgeries, both kidneys removed, 15 months dialysis and a kidney transplant. Abby also has kidney problems. She has kidney reflux and also suffers from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and Raynaud’s Phenomenon.”
Sam has always had the dream of becoming a police officer. His sister has been warming up to the idea of fighting crime, as well.
Corporal Sam Reedy heard of the Hill siblings’ story and spent a few months organizing this day.
“It’s really important for me and I think for the entire police department to be really be a part of the community,” Reedy said. “These two young children are so deserving. Sam and Abby are amazing and we want to give back. We want to show that we care and we care about them and that’s what we tried to do today.”
After the swearing-in ceremony, the new officers toured a SWAT vehicle and greeted a police K9. Then a call came in about suspicious vehicle at Target on University Avenue. The officers issued a few tickets and then learned a shoplifter was inside the store.
Target staff welcomed their help with finding the criminal and they were successful. Sam and Abby arrested the male suspect and were then led to an obstacle course, including Nerf gun target practice.
“I think it was a relief they loved it and were so excited,” store director Melissa Dobies said. “We had been prepping so hard for it and wanted to make it so special for them. Knowing everything they’ve been through and just giving them a safe spot for them to hang out and have fun relax and just be kids, it was super exciting.”
Katrina said she is grateful this day brought smiles and happiness to Sam and Abby, who can’t go to school due to the constant health struggles.
“It was great,” Katrina said. “It’s nice to just sit back and relax and not have to do much of anything and watch them have fun and not really worry about what’s going on with them. It makes this momma’s heart happy.”
Sam and Abby follow in a great grandfather’s footsteps. Earl Hill served at LPD from 1955 to 1988. Now, they join this new family that will always have their back.
“We want them to know they are a part of the police family now and from this point forward, we will be there to help them out and we want them to know we will support them no matter what,” Reedy said.
