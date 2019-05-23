Suspect wanted since April for continuing domestic violence arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have been searching for 39-year-old William Theodore Bradley who was wanted for continuing domestic violence.
On Monday, April 29th, a warrant was issued for Bradley’s arrest. The continuing domestic violence charge is a felony enhancement due to multiple domestic violence cases within a year.
Bradley was arrested today in Greenwood Village, Colorado by their local police officers.
