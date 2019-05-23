Tribute to Merle Haggard coming to Plainview on June 1

Marty Haggard is definitely a chip off the old block. The son of legendary singer/songwriter Merle Haggard is blessed with a golden voice and a true dedication to his music and career. Marty was privileged to be a part of his dad’s career and had the opportunity to meet many of the country greats. After touring with his father for some time, Marty signed his own record contract and one of his first releases, Trains Make Me Lonesome garnered him a nomination as best new male country artist. In 2010 he recorded a tribute album that consisted of 15 of Merle’s classics. For two years he performed his tribute show in Branson, Missouri before taking the show on the road.