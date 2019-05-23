Troopers identify suspect in Seagraves officer-involved shooting

Troopers identify suspect in Seagraves officer-involved shooting
Daniel Ray Garcia, Suspect in Seagraves officer involved shooting. Currently being held in Gaines County, charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. (Source: Gaines County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall | May 23, 2019 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 12:39 PM

SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers have released the name of the suspect in the April 29 officer-involved shooting in Seagraves.

Daniel Ray Garcia has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and is being held in the Gaines County jail.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 9th Street and Ave. J in the Gaines County, roughly 60 miles southeast of Lubbock.

According to DPS Troopers, the incident started as a traffic stop that turned into a short chase. Ultimately both the officer and person involved were shot. Both were brought to UMC in Lubbock.

Officials with the Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The Seagraves Officer, Matt Zalewski, was released from UMC the day after the shooting.

Friends of Zalewski have started a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.