CASA of the South Plains hosting volunteer informational sessions in Levelland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates of the South Plains will be hosting information sessions for those interested in volunteering with CASA.
According to CASA, 119 children were in foster care in Hockley County in 2018. Of those children in need, only 23 of them were served by a CASA Volunteer.
CASA of the South Plains is encouraging residents in Levelland to become CASA Volunteers and help work towards the goal of serving 100% of the children in foster care in Hockley County.
CASA will be hosting informational sessions for those interested in becoming Court Appointed Special Advocates for Hockley County children.
The sessions will take place on Thursday, May 29th from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the AIM Bank at 102 N. College Avenue in Levelland, Texas.
Attendees interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can there begin the application and sign-up process. Training classes can fill up quickly and space is limited, according to a news release from CASA.
To attend, please register at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Kristen Mata, Recruitment Director, by Wednesday, May 28th at (806) 763-2272 or via email at kristenm@casaofthesouthplains.org.
