City of Lubbock offices closed Monday for Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock offices and several city services will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.
The City of Lubbock sent out this release to remind residents of the closings:
City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day
Residential Trash Collection
There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, May 27. Monday’s normally scheduled dumpster and cart collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 28. Thursday and Friday’s scheduled collections, May 30-31 will not be affected.
Recycling
City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed on Monday, May 27.
These stations are located at:
- 1631 84th Street
- 208 Municipal Drive
- 7308 Milwaukee Avenue
- 4307 Adrian Street
Landfill Operations
The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 27. All facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 28.
Libraries
All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, May 27. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.
Cultural Facilities
The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum will be closed Monday, May 27 as normally scheduled. The Garden and Arts Center will be closed on Monday, May 27. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.
Community Centers
City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Monday, May 27. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.