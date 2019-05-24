First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches

The main threat this afternoon and evening will be large hail, generally ranging in size from one to two inches. Wind gusts near or greater than 60 mph will be possible. The tornado probability is very low but one or two isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain is likely with some storm cells and may cause localized flooding of roads, intersections, bar ditches, and other low areas. Be careful on dirt and gravel roads – we don't want you to end up in a flooded ditch!