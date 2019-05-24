First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches

Warnings
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Lubbock County in northwestern Texas... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lubbock, Wolfforth, Idalou, Texas Tech University, Downtown Lubbock, and Woodrow.
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Floyd County in northwestern Texas... Northwestern Crosby County in northwestern Texas... West central Motley County in northwestern Texas... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Cone, or 9 miles northwest of Crosbyton, moving north-northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Floydada, Dougherty, Cone and South Plains.
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Lubbock County in northwestern Texas... South central Hale County in northwestern Texas... * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 213 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wolfforth, or 6 miles southwest of Lubbock, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lubbock, Abernathy, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Texas Tech University, Lubbock International Airport, Slide, Downtown Lubbock, Reese Center, New Deal and Lubbock Science Spectrum.
Watches
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 232 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS FLOYD GARZA HALE HOCKLEY KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOTLEY STONEWALL TERRY IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS BRISCOE CHILDRESS HALL SWISHER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMHERST, ASPERMONT, BROWNFIELD, CEE VEE, CHILDRESS, CROSBYTON, DICKENS, DUMONT, FLOYDADA, GUTHRIE, HALE CENTER, HAPPY, JAYTON, KIRKLAND, LAKE ALAN HENRY, LEVELLAND, LITTLEFIELD, LOCKNEY, LUBBOCK, MATADOR, MEADOW, MEMPHIS, NEW HOME, ODONNELL, OLD GLORY, OLTON, PADUCAH, PLAINVIEW, POST, QUITAQUE, RALLS, ROARING SPRINGS, SILVERTON, SLATON, SPUR, SUNDOWN, TAHOKA, TULIA, TURKEY, WELLMAN, AND WOLFFORTH.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 232 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN WESTERN TEXAS BORDEN DAWSON GAINES SCURRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GAIL, LAMESA, SEMINOLE, AND SNYDER.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather is likely again in the KCBD viewing area today and this holiday weekend. The severe weather parameters are not as strong as yesterday’s but still support thunderstorms, some of which will become severe. More on the severe weather you may experience follows in this story.
The main threat this afternoon and evening will be large hail, generally ranging in size from one to two inches. Wind gusts near or greater than 60 mph will be possible. The tornado probability is very low but one or two isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain is likely with some storm cells and may cause localized flooding of roads, intersections, bar ditches, and other low areas. Be careful on dirt and gravel roads – we don't want you to end up in a flooded ditch!
Storms are likely in the area this evening but should be diminishing in coverage and intensity after sunset. Exercise extra caution at night when flooding and other severe weather threats are difficult to see. There may be areas of low visibility in showers and fog overnight into Saturday morning.
Holiday weekend activities may be interrupted by occasional showers and thunderstorms. At least spotty storm coverage is expected both Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance of severe weather each day and night. Thunderstorms are less likely Memorial Day, but at least a few storms can be expected in and near the KCBD viewing area. Today I again will include the updated Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Severe Storm Outlooks for the viewing area, Texas and the US through Sunday night for those planning on traveling in the days ahead - or just want to check in on friends and family.
We hope you will continue to watch and listen for updates and watches and warnings which may be issued through the weekend. Our free Weather App and NOAA Weather Radio are designed to help you do just that.
Today's accompanying video includes estimated rainfall totals (quite exaggerated in some cases!) from yesterday and last night. Rainfall measured at the Lubbock airport for this event (yesterday and overnight) totaled 1.20"! This brings Lubbock's May total to date (as of 10 AM Friday) to 1.93", which is 0.37" above the average (for the month-to-date, MTD). The total for the year to date is 4.85", which is 0.62" below the average.The following are reported measured (in inches) amounts from the network of automated weather stations which make up the TTU West Texas Mesonet.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 58° (at 11:36 PM), which is the average low for the date. The high was 88°, two degrees above the average for the date. The May 23 record low is 45° (1917) and the record high 105° (2000). For today, May 24, Lubbock’s average low is 58° and the high 86°. The record low is 40° (1930) and the record high 109° (2000).
