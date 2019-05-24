Flooding and severe weather may continue Friday night

- Crosby, TX
- Lubbock, TX
At 640 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported widespread flooding with numerous road closures across Crosby County and parts of Eastern Lubbock County. US 62/82 from Idalou to Lorenzo, Ralls and Crosbyton has extensive flooding in some areas. FM 207 south of Ralls and US 82 north of Ralls was also seeing extensive flooding. Doppler radar shows that the heaviest rainfall at 645 PM extended from just north of Idalou and Lorenzo to near Cone. Although the overall trend on radar has been downward, even if the heavy rain ends flooding will continue for many hours and possibly into Saturday.
- Lubbock, TX
- Hockley, TX
At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Reese Center, or 9 miles northwest of Lubbock, moving northeast at 40 mph. Training storms continue to produce very heavy rainfall and flooding. Do not drive around barricades. Turn around, don't drown! HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Lubbock, Abernathy, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Reese Center, New Deal and Smyer.
- Dickens, TX
- Terry, TX
- Garza, TX
- Kent, TX
- Motley, TX
- Crosby, TX
- Lynn, TX
- Hale, TX
- Cottle, TX
- King, TX
- Lubbock, TX
- Lamb, TX
- Floyd, TX
- Stonewall, TX
- Hockley, TX
TORNADO WATCH 232 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS FLOYD GARZA HALE HOCKLEY KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOTLEY STONEWALL TERRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMHERST, ASPERMONT, BROWNFIELD, CEE VEE, CROSBYTON, DICKENS, DUMONT, FLOYDADA, GUTHRIE, HALE CENTER, JAYTON, LAKE ALAN HENRY, LEVELLAND, LITTLEFIELD, LOCKNEY, LUBBOCK, MATADOR, MEADOW, NEW HOME, ODONNELL, OLD GLORY, OLTON, PADUCAH, PLAINVIEW, POST, RALLS, ROARING SPRINGS, SLATON, SPUR, SUNDOWN, TAHOKA, WELLMAN, AND WOLFFORTH.
- Gaines, TX
- Borden, TX
- Scurry, TX
- Dawson, TX
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 232 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN WESTERN TEXAS BORDEN DAWSON GAINES SCURRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GAIL, LAMESA, SEMINOLE, AND SNYDER.
=====
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flooding and a few severe thunderstorms remain possible across the South Plains Friday night.
Storms could produce torrential rainfall, large hail and 70 mph wind gusts. An Isolated tornado risk exists across the viewing area.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Lubbock and most of the viewing area through 9:00 p.m.
Skies remain mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast this evening. Rainfall could produce flash flooding and heavy rainfall. Frequent lightning and hail is also possible, especially before midnight.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 60’s.
Remain alert for fog development overnight tonight as significant rainfall has been reported across portions of the KCBD viewing area.
Models disagree on Saturday’s weather forecast, but the consensus is that we could see a few showers and thunderstorms once again. Some of the storms could become severe.
Highs warm into the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees Saturday.
Storm chances continue Sunday, some of the storms could become severe.
Memorial Day is a tricky day, but storms are in the forecast Sunday and Sunday night. We could clear out Memorial Day with warmer daytime highs in the 80’s.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.