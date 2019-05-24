Flooding and severe weather may continue Friday night

At 640 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported widespread flooding with numerous road closures across Crosby County and parts of Eastern Lubbock County. US 62/82 from Idalou to Lorenzo, Ralls and Crosbyton has extensive flooding in some areas. FM 207 south of Ralls and US 82 north of Ralls was also seeing extensive flooding. Doppler radar shows that the heaviest rainfall at 645 PM extended from just north of Idalou and Lorenzo to near Cone. Although the overall trend on radar has been downward, even if the heavy rain ends flooding will continue for many hours and possibly into Saturday.