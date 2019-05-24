Food for Thought: 5/23/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each week Lubbock health inspectors head into the kitchens of local restaurants to make sure they’re keeping clean. KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Christy Hartin dishes out this week’s edition of Food for Thought.
Out of dozens of inspections, there’s only one stop on the menu this week, and it’s at the bottom.
Aranda’s Taqueria had 16 violations.
Cooked potatoes and eggs were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
All the food in a cooler was thrown out because the ambient temperature was 65 degrees. The foods must be held at 41 degrees or below.
Multiple items in a reach-in cooler and the walk-in cooler did not have date marks.
Chicken in a reach-in freezer had frost build-up.
An employee used his gloved-hand to drink out of his personal drink - then continue with his work duties.
Employees were eating and drinking in the food prep area.
The inspectors notes, the facility has one hand sink for nearly a dozen employees. It was blocked by a broom, dust pan and fire extinguisher.
A spray bottle with a yellow liquid inside was not labeled.
A knife was broken. A container that held brown sugar was broken and held together with tape.
The reach-in cooler’s gasket had dried salsa on it.
Wiping towels were not kept in a chlorine solution in between uses.
Multiple food items were stored on the floor.
Boxes of cups were on the floor.
Frozen items were being thawed at room temperatures.
The floors and walls were dirty.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
