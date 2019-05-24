Get moving for better health

To some, that may sound impossible. But rather than give up on reaching that goal, gerontology experts say it’s more important to just do what you can. At the Texas Tech School of Nursing, Dr. Alyce Ashcraft, Ph.D., R.N., says remember that 150 minutes of movement every week can be divided however you want. She says, “I think for older adults, it’s almost better if you do a little every day. If you can manage to do 30 minutes every day, that’s great. But again, it doesn’t have to be structured. It’s called moving.”