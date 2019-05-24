KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stormy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stormy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. The perfect pet to end this week of severe weather with, Stormy is a 1-year-old female domestic short-haired cat.
Contrary to her name, Stormy is quite the ray of sunshine. She loves to cuddle and just be around others.
Adoption fees for Friday, May 24, have been waived. More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here.
LAS is open from 10 am - 7 pm at 3323 South-East Loop 289.
