Red Raiders fall 5-1 to West Virginia

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KCBD) - The top seeded Red Raiders suffered their first loss in the Big 12 Championship as they were defeated by West Virginia 5-1 Thursday evening in Oklahoma City.
Texas Tech jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third, but that was all the Red Raider bats could produce.
West Virginia scored two in the 4th and 8th before getting one additional run in the 9th.
The Red Raiders only had four hits on the afternoon and were 0-8 with runners in scoring position.
Mountaineer pitcher Alek Manoah picked up the complete game win allowing four hits with one run and 10 strikeouts. He’s struck out 25 Red Raiders in the last two meetings.
Caleb Kilian went seven innings allowing two hits and two runs with nine strikeouts.
Now 37-16, the Red Raiders play Kansas at 3:15 p.m. in an elimination game. If Tech wins, they then will need to beat West Virginia twice to advance to the Big 12 Championship game.
