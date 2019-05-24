Severe storms this holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather again is likely today in West Texas, including on the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains (east of the Caprock). The severe weather parameters are not as strong as yesterday's but still support thunderstorms, some of which will become severe. More on the severe weather you may experience follows in this story.
The main threat this afternoon and evening will be large hail, generally ranging in size from one to two inches. Wind gusts near or greater than 60 mph will be possible. The tornado probability is very low but one or two isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain is likely with some storm cells and may cause localized flooding of roads, intersections, bar ditches, and other low areas. Be careful on dirt and gravel roads – we don't want you to end up in a flooded ditch!
Storms are likely in the area this evening but should be diminishing in coverage and intensity after sunset. Exercise extra caution at night when flooding and other severe weather threats are difficult to see. There may be areas of low visibility in showers and fog overnight into Saturday morning.
Holiday weekend activities may be interrupted by occasional showers and thunderstorms. At least spotty storm coverage is expected both Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance of severe weather each day and night. Thunderstorms are less likely Memorial Day, but at least a few storms can be expected in and near the KCBD viewing area. Today I again will include the updated Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Severe Storm Outlooks for the viewing area, Texas and the US through Sunday night for those planning on traveling in the days ahead - or just want to check in on friends and family.
Watch for further updates and details in my video posting here later this morning. I'll include area rain totals (at least one greater than 3 inches!) from around our area.
We hope you will continue to watch and listen for updates and watches and warnings which may be issued through the weekend. Our free Weather App and NOAA Weather Radio are designed to help you do just that.
