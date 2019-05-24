Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center arrest 10 in street level gang suppression operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, May 23rd, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center conducted a street level gang suppression operation to locate individuals with suspected involvement in narcotics, weapons trafficking and other violent crimes.
During the operation, 10 people were arrested for various felonies and misdemeanors related to possession of drugs and firearms. Investigators also recovered four guns including three that had been reported stolen.
The following were all arrested during traffic stops made by TAG investigators:
- Devante Stidam, 17, was arrested in the 3000 block of 50th Street and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.
- Patrick Johnson, 18, was arrested in the 5800 block of 4th Street and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
- Matthew Arredondo, 18, was arrested in the 5800 block of 4th Street and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
- Bridget Rodriguez, 24, was arrested in the 5800 block of 4th Street and charged with possession of marijuana.
- Jordan Ward, 23, was arrested in the 5800 block of 4th Street and charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
- Omar Wright, 18, was arrested in the area of 34th Street and Frankford Avenue and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and three misdemeanor warrants.
- Chris Willis, 17, was arrested in the area of 34th Street and Frankford Avenue and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
- Ben Duran, 17, was arrested in the area of 34th Street and Frankford Avenue and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
- Two juveniles were also arrested in the area of 34th Street and Frankford Avenue and each charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.
