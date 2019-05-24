WATCH LIVE: Defense continues on Day 9 at trial of SC man accused in 2014 murder of his 5 children

(WARNING: Explicit language may be used during testimony)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Witness testimony continues for the defense as the Timothy Jones, Jr., trial enters Day 9 in Lexington County.
Testimony is schedued to resume at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Timothy Jones Jr., is facing five counts of murder after his five children were killed in 2014.
On Thursday, defense witnesses shed light on Jones’ medical and personal history. A psychiatrist testified based on his conversations with Jones—it's his opinion he suffers from schizophrenia and brain damage.
He pointed to symptoms described by Jones-- voices, hallucinations as well as family history. Jones’ mother is schizophrenic and his grandmother is both schizophrenic and bipolar.
Prosecutors made it clear to the jury his diagnosis is only relevant in the time frame in which he spoke to Jones, which occurred 2-and-a-half years after the alleged crime, and does not account for Jones’ mental state at the time of the murders.
Jones is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.