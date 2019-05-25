Flood Watch In Effect Through Sunday Morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much like yesterday, the available moisture and active dry-line will assist in offering more rainfall across the South Plains. This afternoon and evening, the potential for some cells to become severe and bring large hail, damaging wind and the possible tornado will exist.
Flood Watch is in effect for much of the viewing area through Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70′s to 80′s as warm air continues to be ushered in along with low level moisture by southerly wind between 10-20mph.
Expect tomorrow to be much the same, but by Monday things begin to dry somewhat and temperatures will return to the upper 80′s to low 90′s by mid week.
