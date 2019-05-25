Red Raiders beat West Virginia to stay alive, play Mountaineers again tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KCBD) - The Red Raiders avoided elimination for the second straight game at the Big 12 Championship as they beat West Virginia 10-3 Saturday afternoon. Texas Tech needs to beat the Mountaineers later again tonight to reach Sunday’s Championship game.
Cameron Warren and Josh Jung hit home runs for the Red Raiders, who had 9 hits in the game.
Texas Tech scored four runs in the fifth and two in the 7th and 9th to pull away.
Ryan Sublette came on In relief for 4 1/3 innings allowing two hits and one run with a season-high four strikeouts.
Texas Tech will now try and beat West Virginia again later this evening to advance to Sunday’s Championship game at 1 p.m.
Texas Tech moves to 39-16.
KCBD NewsChannel Sports is in Oklahoma City and will have complete coverage tonight at 6 and 10.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.