Severe weather: Weekend edition, strong thunderstorms enter the panhandle Saturday

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico... Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico... * Until 100 PM MDT. * At 1156 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Milnesand, or 33 miles northwest of Tatum, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Dora, Causey and Pep.