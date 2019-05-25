Severe weather: Weekend edition, strong thunderstorms enter the panhandle Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the western South Plains. The watch extends from Tulia south to Plainview, Lubbock, Tahoka and areas to the west. The watch is in effect until 8 pm tonight.
Storms are favorable for the areas from Interstate 27 to the west and may include large hail, high winds and possibly some isolated tornado development.
In addition, very heavy rainfall is possible resulting in flooding of low lying areas, intersections and areas know for flooding issues.
The greatest threat of severe storms will be in the region from Cochran county (Morton) extending north to northeast into the panhandle region.
- Chaves, NM
- Roosevelt, NM
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico... Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico... * Until 100 PM MDT. * At 1156 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Milnesand, or 33 miles northwest of Tatum, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Dora, Causey and Pep.
- Cochran, TX
At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Bledsoe, or 18 miles southwest of Morton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Morton, Bledsoe and Lehman.
- Quay, NM
- Curry, NM
- Roosevelt, NM
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN EAST CENTRAL NEW MEXICO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES CURRY QUAY ROOSEVELT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLOVIS, LOGAN, PORTALES, AND TUCUMCARI.
Lubbock County
According to Lubbock County as of Saturday, 5-25-19, 9:45 a.m.
CR 2000: FM 2641 to CR 6300
CR 2400/ N Ashe: I-27 to CR 5800
CR 5800: FM 1264 to CR 2300
CR 5100: FM 1264 to CR 2300
CR 6000: FM 1264/University Ave east to I-27
Milwaukee Ave/CR 1700: US 84 to 6100
CR 6400: CR 1700/Milwaukee Ave to FM 2528/Frankford
Ave P/CR 2300: CR7500 to Woodrow Road
Intersection of CR 3600 and E CR 7300
Shallowater
Ave Q to Loop 388
FM 2641 from FM 2528 to CR 2000
You can check other county road closures at https://drivetexas.org.
