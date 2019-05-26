Clovis woman hit by two vehicles after laying down in traffic

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - 27-year-old Mary Jeffs is in a Lubbock medical facility with critical injuries after officials say she deliberately laid down in the westbound lane of 1379 US 60/84.
The Curry County Sheriff’s office reports that Jeffs had been drinking when she walked from a residence and laid down in the westbound lane.
She was struck by a Lubbock driver in a 2015 GMC Yukon who immediately called 911 and returned to the scene.
Before that driver could return, Jeffs was struck by a second vehicle, a 2019 Mazda 3.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
