Clovis woman hit by two vehicles after laying down in traffic
Curry County Sheriff's Office
By KCBD Digital | May 25, 2019 at 9:22 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 9:22 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - 27-year-old Mary Jeffs is in a Lubbock medical facility with critical injuries after officials say she deliberately laid down in the westbound lane of 1379 US 60/84.

The Curry County Sheriff’s office reports that Jeffs had been drinking when she walked from a residence and laid down in the westbound lane.

She was struck by a Lubbock driver in a 2015 GMC Yukon who immediately called 911 and returned to the scene.

Before that driver could return, Jeffs was struck by a second vehicle, a 2019 Mazda 3.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

