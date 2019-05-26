Flood watch continues into Memorial Day as day 3 of Severe Weather begins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Stay Weather Aware through the next 24 hours as another round of showers and organized thunderstorms continue to bring the threat for heavy rainfall to produce areas of flooding this afternoon and evening.
High temperatures return to the upper 70′s to low 80′s with the potential for scattered shower development early afternoon throughout the region. Low to Moderate risk of organized thunderstorms becoming severe through the afternoon and evening with the potential for large hail, strong damaging wind, and possible tornado. Storms dissipate as they move east off of the caprock overnight but leave lingering showers through Monday morning which keeps many South Plains counties under FLOOD WATCH through 1AM Monday.
Memorial Day starts with cloudy sky, patchy fog and drizzle and occasional rain shower with warmer temperatures due to additional sunshine by afternoon. Additional rain chances remain in the forecast through the next seven days though not as significant weather expected as this Memorial Day weekend. Cold front on Wednesday will keep afternoon temperatures cooler than average but low level moisture will keep humidity levels high for the last week of May.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.