LPD investigating deadly shooting at 37th & P

LPD investigating deadly shooting at 37th & P
(Source: Picasa)
May 25, 2019 at 9:27 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 9:57 PM

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 25th.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., EMS responded to a male that was injured in the area of 37th Street and Avenue P. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the male had been shot.

The male, 27-year-old Luis Martinez, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. This shooting remains under investigation by the Metro unit.